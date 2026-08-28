POM of Pennsylvania has given nearly $3.4 million to Citizens Alliance this election cycle, according to campaign finance reports. That’s more than half of the super PAC’s $5.5 million in fundraising since 2025.

Super PACs are political committees that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. They are barred from coordinating directly with campaigns.

POM of Pennsylvania is a subsidiary of Pace-O-Matic, a Georgia company that develops software for “skill games." The games can be found in laundromats, gas stations and grocery stores.

"They're basically slot machines," said Jon Cohen, who leads gambling policy at the American Institute for Boys and Men. "It's all designed basically just to be a slot machine that exists outside of the confines of state gambling law."

The skill games were exempt from Pennsylvania gaming laws for years. That was until the Pennsylvania high court ruled in June that the machines qualify as slot machines under the Pennsylvania Gaming Act and are therefore illegal in places that do not have a gambling license.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a stay in the case to allow lawmakers to decide whether to legalize the skill games. That has sparked a big political fight in the state, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Pace-O-Matic did not respond to a request for comment.

To Cohen, the funding represents a policy shift. Christian conservatives were opposed to gambling for most of the 20th century, he noted.