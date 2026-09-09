The group’s federal campaign wing also has seen an uptick in grassroots donations of less than $200. Those totals rose from about $1.2 million in 2024, up to $3.2 million so far in 2026.

Turning Point’s campaign footprint has continued to spill across state lines. The group’s political wing has spent money supporting candidates aligned with Trump all over the country this year, such as Rob Adkerson in Georgia and Michael Alfonso in Wisconsin.

As in past years, many of the group’s top donors are not public. The tax-exempt status of the group’s political wing, Turning Point Action, has allowed it to skirt fundraising disclosures by arguing the money it had received was meant for social welfare purposes, even if it was ultimately spent supporting Republican candidates and causes.

It’s a common tactic used by many of the country’s big political spenders.

“That essentially hides where the original money came from,” said Brendan Glavin with the nonpartisan research group OpenSecrets.

Kolvet declined to say how much money Turning Point’s network was planning to spend on the midterms, but said in a memo the group has received cash from more than 1 million donors. A majority of donors gave less than $1,000, according to the group.

How Hoffman personally benefits from group's spending

One of the beneficiaries of Turning Point’s spending used to be part of their leadership team.

Companies owned by Hoffman, who represents Queen Creek in the Arizona Legislature, have raked in more than $1 million in campaign spending so far this election cycle, records show.