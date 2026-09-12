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An Arizona senator faced backlash after parroting longstanding conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on a day when the nation commemorated 25 years since the deadly event.

On X, state Sen. Mark Finchem used the anniversary to raise questions he believes still exists related to the collapse of World Trade Center and wreckage at the Pentagon. He also reposted a clip of video surveillance taken at the Pentagon to falsely claim that it was a missile, not a plane, that crashed into the building.

Extensive investigations and news reporting concluded that American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked and used to collide with the Pentagon, killing 184 people, including passengers and those inside the building.

Taking exception to the post, Maricopa County Board Supervisor Thomas Galvin responded by calling Finchem “a bum and a Grade-A idiot.”

“And of all days, too,” Galvin, a Republican, added.

Others on X chimed in on Galvin’s post to also criticize Finchem, using expletives to describe him. They also noted that they can’t directly respond to Finchem’s post because of the restrictions he placed on replies.

Finchem did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Finchem, who previously served in a Tucson-area district, represents a northern Arizona district that includes Prescott.

Over the years, he’s also been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and a leading voice for another unproven conspiracy theory: that widespread voter fraud cost Trump the 2020 election.