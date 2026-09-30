Meanwhile, immigrants who have committed serious crimes, including murder and rape, will be allowed to remain in the U.S. and, due to detention constraints, could be released "to the peril of law-abiding Americans," Sauer wrote.

The policy, however, has drawn criticism from immigrant advocates and some Democrats in Congress who say it puts vulnerable people at risk of harm because the United States is deporting immigrants to countries, mostly in Africa and Latin America, that include some with repressive governments, extreme poverty and track records of human-rights abuses.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., a critic of the policy, posted on X blasting the Supreme Court's decision, saying it "just gave the Trump Administration the green light to deport people to third countries where they have no connection and that have documented records of human rights abuses."

The Supreme Court's decision undermines longstanding U.S. and international protections meant to prevent people from being returned to places where they face serious danger, Grijalva wrote.

"Some people have subsequently been sent to their countries of origin, where they face the threat of persecution, torture, and death," Grijalva wrote.

"This cruel and inhumane policy is a black eye on Lady Liberty. We are a nation that promises to welcome the "poor" and "huddled masses" yearning for freedom. Instead, we are sending vulnerable people into harm’s way — and, in some cases, potentially to their deaths," Grijalva wrote. "This is shameful and illegal."