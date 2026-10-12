On Sept. 30, federal prosecutors filed a denaturalization complaint against Gracia de Rodriguez, 52, an immigrant from Mexico living in Arizona.

Gracia de Rodriguez lied to U.S. government officials about her spouse's identity and citizenship over a 20-year period, falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen to obtain immigration benefits, U.S. citizenship and a U.S. passport, the Justice Department said.

In June 2019, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to passport fraud in the U.S. District Court of Arizona, the Justice Department said.

In her criminal proceedings, she admitted that she obtained her U.S. passport through fraudulent procurement of her naturalization, the Justice Department said.

She admitted that her spouse was a Mexican citizen, not a U.S. citizen, who she married in Mexico. She also admitted that she and her spouse later illegally entered the country, where her spouse stole the identity of a U.S. citizen, the Justice Department said.

She admitted that she "knowingly and willfully" married her spouse a second time in the United States under his stolen identity and then used her spouse's stolen identity to adjust her status to that of a lawful permanent resident and later to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.

In May, the U.S. Justice Department also filed a civil complaint in federal court that seeks to denaturalize Ali Yousif Ahmed, a 48-year-old Arizona resident who the Iraqi government sought in the past, claiming that he participated in the murder of two Iraqi police officers in 2006 as a leader in al-Qaida.