Kelly largely avoided discussing presidential politics during his stop in Mauldin, saying only that he would consider a run if he believes he is the right person for the country.

Despite South Carolina's Republican lean, Kelly said Democratic candidates should focus on maximizing voter outreach and avoiding complacency.

"Just outwork the other side," Kelly said. "We don't want to get to the other side of the election and think we could have done something else."

Kelly and Giffords were to be in Charleston over the weekend to meet with Andrews. He said he thinks she is the "right candidate at the right time" to win South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat.

Recent polling has put Andrews and Graham within a few points of each other, with Graham maintaining a slight lead. The Trafalgar Group, an Atlanta-based firm, released a new poll on Sept. 26 that gave Graham a 1-percentage-point lead over Andrews.

Kelly said he has been an early supporter of the Andrews campaign and first learned about her from his daughter. He said he thinks there is an opportunity for her to flip the Senate seat.