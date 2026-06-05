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When state Rep. Anna Abeytia revealed publicly over a year ago that she had gotten an abortion, it was to send a message to fellow lawmakers: Such difficult decisions should be private and not the purview of politicians.

This week, her story was used against her in what Abeytia and other Democrats have condemned as a personal and misogynistic attack. Rep. Nick Kupper, R-Surprise, invoked Abeytia's abortion in response to a picture of Abeytia at work at the Capitol while holding her 2-week-old son.

"This is wonderful to see a mother caring for her kids," Kupper wrote in a June 2 post on X. "However, it would have been wonderful if all of her kids had been given the same opportunity at life. Abortion is hideous."

Abeytia, D-Phoenix, said Kupper's comments felt unnecessarily personal.

"My first initial reaction was, 'Wow, he's being a real (expletive), because why do you feel the need to post that when ... we're celebrating my child's birth and him being there?

"That diminishes me as a person, as a mom, as lawmaker and all because you believe that abortions are hideous," she said. "I just felt like there was no need for it."

Kupper defends post

Abeytia said she wanted an apology from Kupper — though not over his beliefs.

"I'm wanting an apology for your actions, and how you made me feel as a person," she said.

Kupper told The Arizona Republic he stood by his message and his anti-abortion views, and that he deleted the post at Abeytia's request.

But she's not getting an apology.