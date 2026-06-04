But Fontes said much of the information demanded by the Department of Justice is protected by federal and state privacy laws. That includes any part of a voter's Social Security number, driver's license number, mother's maiden name, the state or county of birth, an email address, and signature.

In filing suit in January, Dhillon said her agency needs all that to determine if state officials were complying with laws that require they do "list maintenance to keep voter registration rolls current and accurate.

In a 13-page order in April, Brnovich acknowledged that federal law does require states to preserve certain documents related to federal elections. The law also empowers the Department of Justice to demand that they be produced.

But Brnovich said, "Arizona's state voter registration list is not a document subject to request by the attorney general."

Brnovich was no more impressed by a backup argument by the Trump administration.

Attorneys for the Department of Justice said that even if voter registration records aren't specifically subject to disclosure, the department is entitled to the information based on a broad definition in the Civil Rights Act which grants access to "all records and papers.'' The judge, however, said that is a misreading of the law.

Arizona is one of more than two dozen states sued by the DOJ in its quest to obtain voter registration records. In every case that has been decided to date, a judge ruled in favor of state officials and against the administration.

Fontes has questioned the motives behind the lawsuit.