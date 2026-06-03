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PHOENIX — State lawmakers have given final approval to legislation proponents say will, for the first time, provide tools to crack down on retailers who sell vaping devices and other products with nicotine to minors.

House Bill 4001 includes restrictions on how these items can be packaged, with specific prohibitions on using cartoon characters and celebrity images to promote the products, and on how the devices can be designed.

There also is a first-time-ever requirement for state licensing and new penalties for those who are found to repeatedly sell not just vaping products but also tobacco to minors, including $10,000 fines and the suspension of licenses to sell vaping products.

Foes, however, said the measure doesn't go nearly far enough and doesn't provide resources to find offending retailers. They also point out that while the devices contain nicotine, the state is not imposing the same taxes it does on cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco products with the same chemical.

Brian Hummell, who lobbies for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said he will urge Gov. Katie Hobbs to veto the measure when it comes to her desk. He said his fear is that lawmakers, thinking they've solved the problem of teen vaping, will conclude they've done enough and see no need for further revisions.

"Let's do something next year,'' Hummell said, saying it would be better to have no bill than this one.