If passed, Prop. 212 would limit enrollment in the ESA program, commonly called the vouchers program, based on parental income; prohibit spending on luxury goods; enact academic testing requirements; and strengthen security and safety requirements for educators and private schools paid through the program.

Supporters of the initiative said the program, expanded in 2022 to allow all students to get about $7,500 each per year for private and parochial schools or for home schooling, is taking dollars away from the public school system. The program has now grown to more than 100,000 students with an annual price tag of more than $1 billion.

They also cite news reports of parents using the funds for some expenses such as lingerie, jewelry, and trips to out-of-state theme parks they say are clearly non-educational.

To qualify for the ballot, 255,949 valid voters had to sign petitions. As of the July 2 deadline, the Protect Education Accountability Now committee turned in 415,438 signatures.

The most recent campaign finance reports said the group spent more than $7.2 million. Abut $6.5 million came from the National Education Association and about $500,000 from the Arizona Education Association.

Opponents of the act swiftly sued, claiming the committee used a long list of ineligible circulators to collect signatures.

McDowell ultimately agreed that was the case with at least some circulators, throwing out the petitions they collected and all the signatures on them. But that still left more than enough signatures.