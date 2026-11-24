Fontes acknowledged that would not be a simple task, due to the need for additional staff and some important upgrades, if not a revamp, to the voter registration system, which currently sets a registration deadline 29 days before an election. But he said there are "so many checks and balances'' in the election system to ensure against fraud.

Kavanagh's concerns here, too, are political, as he envisions a conversation that could occur when an activist approaches an individual. "'Are you registered? Oh, I'll register you. And now let me drive you to the polls. And, oh, by the way, vote for these people','' Kavanagh said.

"It allows them to go out and target certain groups of people,'' the senator said, suggesting that these efforts would be focused on areas where there are more likely to be Democrats, such as where homeless people hang out and university campuses, he said.

Kavanagh did not dispute that the same option to go out and find voters would be available to Republicans.

Arellano, however, said that's not realistic — at least for members of his party.

"Even before 2016 ... when I went up to a Republican door and I tried to ask them to hand me their ballot because I work for the party and I'm knocking on doors, they pretty much run you off their step,'' he said. "We're not as successful on it.''

No evidence of fraud

Fontes said that backs up what he is saying: The concerns over things like ballot harvesting and whether more people should have access to ballots didn't arise until some Republicans were unhappy with election results and started to claim that Arizona needs greater security to prevent fraud.