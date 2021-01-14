Vaccine registration now open for priority groups in Pima County

Pima County will move into Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Friday, prioritizing people who are 75 and older, those who serve in protective service occupations as well as education and childcare providers.

Starting with the county's most vulnerable group, Tucson Medical Center and Banner - University medical center will begin distributing vaccines to seniors over the age of 75 Friday. TMC will offer both a drive-thru and in-hospital vaccination clinic and has the capacity to vaccinate about 2,000 people a day.

Seniors who are eligible should register online at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration or call 520-594-5684. The phone line will be staffed starting 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Other prioritized groups, such as law enforcement, corrections, firefighters, educators and childcare providers, can also register online and schedule vaccination appointments starting early next week.

The county will also open three additional vaccination sites next week, including the Kino Sports Complex, the Tucson Convention Center and the University of Arizona. While those 75 and older are being encouraged to get vaccinated at hospital based sites such as TMC and Banner, protective service groups are encouraged to get vaccinated at the TCC and educators are encouraged to use the UA vaccination center.

Over the next few weeks, the county also has plans to open two more distribution sites at Rillito Regional Park and in Green Valley.