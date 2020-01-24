Around the world

Turkey
At least 14 dead, 100s hurt in quake
ANKARA — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 rocked eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 14 people, injuring more than 300 and leaving several trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.
Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were dispatched to the affected areas, working in the dark with floodlights, and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to help.
TV footage showed rescuers pull out one injured person from the rubble of a collapsed building in the eastern Elazig province. At least three people were believed to be trapped in a building in the area, where officials said four or five structures were toppled.
Britain
Top EU officials sign Brexit deal
The leaders of two of the European Union’s main institutions signed the divorce agreement Friday governing Britain’s departure from the bloc next week, sealing the penultimate step in Brexit at a ceremony held without media access.
European Council President Charles Michel tweeted photos of the overnight signing with the president of the EU’s powerful executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the presence of their Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.
After the signing, U.K. and EU officials took the document to London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson put his own signature on it — also without journalists present.
London police to use face scan technology
LONDON — London police will start using facial recognition cameras to pick out suspects from street crowds in real time, in a major advance for the controversial technology that raises worries about automated surveillance and erosion of privacy rights.
The Metropolitan Police Service said Friday that after a series of trials, the cameras will be put to work within a month in operational deployments of around five to six hours at potential crime hotspots. The locations would be chosen based on intelligence, but police did not say where, how many places or how many cameras would be deployed.
Australia
Ariz. firefighter dies in tanker plane crash
SYDNEY — A team was working to recover the bodies of an Arizona firefighter and two others from the US who died Thursday when a tanker plane crashed after just dropping liquid on a wildfire, Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Greg Hood said Friday.
The crash Thursday killed First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye; Capt. Ian H. McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Montana; and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, their employer, Canada-based Coulson Aviation, said in a statement.
Hood said it would be difficult to secure evidence and the remains because the wildfire is still burning.
Iraq
Tens of thousands rally against US troops
BAGHDAD — Waving national flags and banners denouncing U.S. President Trump, tens of thousands of Iraqis marched peacefully through Baghdad on Friday to demand the ouster of U.S. troops from their country in a protest organized by a populist Shiite cleric.
Later Friday night, two anti-government protesters were shot and killed by security forces in separate demonstrations a few miles from where the big anti-U.S. rally had taken place, two medical officials and one security official said.
Wire reports