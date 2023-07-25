The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Over the past several years, population has steadily increased due to the state’s climate and culture, the business-friendly environment, and growing economic opportunity. Tourism, agriculture, and business operations all contribute to the state’s top industries, but nothing is bigger and more promising than Arizona’s aerospace sector.

Arizona is currently No. 5 on the list of states with the largest aerospace and defense manufacturing employment base. In order to continue growing and expanding our dominance in the industry, state and local leaders must sustain investment and support for influential programs like the AH-64E Apache helicopter for the US Army and the 20 nations around the globe that operate the world’s best attack helicopter.

The Apache program has a reputation of being the world’s most advanced attack helicopter, and it is manufactured in Arizona. In fact, it has been built here for decades. It currently supports approximately 13,000 jobs and 49 state supplier companies across the state, bringing in an estimated $667 million in annual economic impact. The Apache also goes through extensive flight testing in our skies to ensure each helicopter is ready for its mission with the U.S. Army. Simply put, the Apache program is a significant contributor to our national defense and tremendous benefit for our Arizona aerospace industry.

Elite defense programs like Apache provide more than just jobs in the present; they provide Arizona with long-term economic opportunities. A report released by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee found that college-educated adults “frequently move for job-related reasons.” While other states, including those in the Midwest and the Rust Belt, are trying to find solutions to the extensive “brain drain” occurring among their younger residents, Arizona has been building a business climate that incentivizes our talent to stay. The quality, career-building employment opportunities in our state’s aerospace sector gives young talent exciting career options that can grow with them.

Not only is Arizona’s aerospace industry retaining young talent, it’s attracting it. A study by SmartAsset found that our state is attracting more talent than we’re losing. Based on recent census data, Arizona ranked in the top 10 states with a net gain of young professionals aged 35 and under.

The Mesa facility where the Apache is manufactured is a worldwide leader in military rotorcraft systems production. The jobs created and sustained at the site have been a significant contributor to the city’s consistent growth over the past two decades. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Mesa is growing 63% faster than comparable cities across the country.

Arizona is rapidly becoming a top-tier professional destination for the next generation, but if we want to remain competitive with states like Texas and Florida, we must invest in the industries and programs that will attract and retain the best and brightest our nation has to offer.

The Apache will serve as the Army’s attack helicopter for decades to come, however, modernization will be key to sustaining its ability to fulfill its mission. That critical service is performed here in Arizona, and it will help keep our aerospace industry thriving. Our state and congressional leaders must be vocal advocates for the Apache and ensure that it remains authorized in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and funded in the FY24 Defense Appropriations Bill.

The Apache program is a long-term investment that will advance Arizona’s place as an aerospace industry leader. It is also a surefire way to continue growing our aerospace workforce, recruit talented employees from competing states, and create opportunities long into the future for a sustainable and dynamic aerospace industry. Please join me in supporting this critical mission.