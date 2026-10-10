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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For more than three decades, my work in housing, community development, historic preservation and Southern Arizona neighborhoods taught me something that sounds simple but is too often forgotten when government makes decisions about land:

Land is never just land.

Land carries our history. It holds our water and natural resources. It is where we build homes, create jobs and grow communities. It can also hold sacred places, archaeological resources and pieces of our culture that, once lost, cannot be replaced.

Recent discussions at the Arizona Legislature have caused me to think more deeply about how we make these decisions.

I serve on the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. Last December, JLAC heard from the Arizona Auditor General and State Land Department regarding the Department’s sunset review. The Auditor General raised concerns, including the Department’s lack of required long-range plans for State Trust Land.

Then, on Sept. 29, the Legislature’s new Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on State Land Oversight questioned the Department about data centers, plans for disposing of Trust Land, commissioner-initiated sales, application backlogs, licensing, solar farms and other issues.

Legislative oversight is important. We should expect transparency, efficiency and accountability from our state agencies. But as I listened to these discussions, I kept coming back to a larger question:

As pressure grows to develop and sell State Trust Land, what principles should guide us before we make decisions that cannot be undone?