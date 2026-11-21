Imagine you're a smart, ethical 45-year-old attorney. Should you become a state court judge?

Becoming a judge has its perks ― it's a respected position that plays an incredibly important role in society, and it comes with some sweet robes. But the application process is long and harrowing, and the salary, while healthy, is less than what a first-year attorney makes at a large law firm in Los Angeles or New York. Now, you also have to worry about political activists putting up street signs that lie about your record ("failed ratings"), or even losing your job in a retention election, through no fault of your own.

This will discourage at least some highly qualified attorneys from applying to be judges, which will eventually have a negative effect on our currently high-quality judiciary. According to reporting from Kiera Riley, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Timmer is already worried about the effect the recent election will have on future judicial applications: "You can get people. There's always people. But can you get the best?"

Or, worse, it will cause some judges to consider not just the law and facts of the case ― as is proper ― but whether a decision will be politically unpopular and could spark a campaign against the judge. Once judges start considering politics in their rulings, we no longer have an independent judiciary. We'd no longer have the rule of law; we'd have the rule of politics.