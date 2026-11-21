The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In the recent election, Maricopa County residents voted on 57 judicial retention choices ― one Supreme Court justice, eight judges on the Court of Appeals, and 48 Superior Court judges. Most voters paid little attention. Some didn’t even bother. Only about two-thirds of those who voted in the governor’s race made it to the judicial retention section of the ballot.
But the judicial retention elections proved consequential. Three judges appear headed for defeat: Anni Hill Foster (Court of Appeals), Julie Mata (Superior Court) and Michael Rassas (Superior Court). All three were appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey after being approved by the judicial nomination commission. All three met the standards of the Arizona Judicial Performance Review. All three are respected in the Arizona legal community. All three have over 20 years of legal experience. All three have been judges for at least four years.
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These elections also revealed the profound stupidity of judicial retention elections and those who influence them.
The chief idiot award goes to the Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC). They undoubtedly knew that any judge removed from office would likely be replaced by Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. Every respectable poll conducted in the past six months had Hobbs defeating Andy Biggs for governor. Some polls had Hobbs ahead by 10% or more (it wound up being 13%). As of Aug. 15, prediction market Polymarket put the chance of Hobbs winning reelection at 85%. It was at 90% by the time mail ballots went out in October.
Nonetheless, the leadership of the MCRC encouraged Republicans to vote "no" on retaining Foster, Mata and Rassas, as well as 21 other judges. Republican lemmings in various legislative districts followed suit, distributing "conservative voter guides" to registered Republicans, asking them to vote "no" on retention. Rachel Alexander, an Arizona-based MAGA commentator with over 150,000 followers on social media, gave D grades to Foster and Rassas.
Why'd they do it? Well, according to a spreadsheet made by Legislative District 4 Republicans, they didn't like Foster's opinion in a unanimous (3-0) ruling that affirmed the trial court’s dismissal of a case for lack of standing, as well as another unanimous (3-0) opinion in which Foster affirmed the trial court's decision regarding a public records request.
It might seem strange to target a judge based on decisions supported by every other judge who looked at the cases. But the catch is that the two cases involved election matters. And many grassroots Republicans start foaming at the mouth and abandon all rational thought when it comes to elections. After all, the first vice chairman of the MCRC remains Shelby Busch, a lady who in 2024 publicly expressed her desire to "lynch" me for the election administration statements I made when I was Maricopa County recorder.
Congratulations to these Republicans. They've successfully helped put three Ducey-appointed judges on track for defeat, giving Hobbs three additional appointments, including one spot on the Arizona Court of Appeals. I have complete confidence that Hobbs will appoint capable, ethical, hard-working judges. They will likely not, however, be judicial conservatives.
Also idiotic are the "brains" behind Arizonans for Judicial Accountability: Tess Hansen and Dan Brophy. They put up street signs urging voters to "reject bad judges," including Mata, who had "failed ratings" ― a completely false assertion.
The money came from Dan Brophy, a MAGA enthusiast with a robust appetite for conspiracy theories. Following the 2020 election, Brophy wrote a breathless expose of how the election had supposedly been stolen, including such "facts" as "200,000 more votes in Pennsylvania than registered voters" ― something that takes five seconds to fact-check as false (Pennsylvania had 9,090,962 registered voters in 2020, 6,945,045 of whom voted in the election). It's safe to assume Brophy is not a fan of Hobbs (Brophy donated $5,500 to Andy Biggs on March 31, 2025). But he just gave her another judicial pick.
Brophy is also heavily involved with the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. In 2018, the club praised Arizona's judicial appointment system that "keeps judges separate from the influence of politics, and limits the amount of money in judicial retention/rejection elections." In the same piece, the club mocked those who "quickly abandon these tenets as soon as they receive a ruling they simply don't like."
But the Arizona Free Enterprise Club is now a MAGA outfit that has seemingly abandoned its 2018 principles. On its website, and through its political action committee ("FREEDOM CLUB PAC"), the club encouraged voters to reject 24 judges. Why? It's not terribly complicated, but it has nothing to do with the aptitude or ethics of the judges. The club broadly opposed judges appointed by Hobbs or former Gov. Janet Napolitano. Others, like Judge Frank Moskowitz, appointed by Gov. Jan Brewer, had committed the cardinal sin of ruling against the club on an election case. Never mind that Moskowitz has a sterling reputation in the legal community and received extremely high grades on his Judicial Performance Review.
Of course, the political left also plays this game. In 2024, they targeted Supreme Court justices Clint Bolick and Kathryn King. Not because of any ethical shortcoming. Not because the judges had failed to execute their responsibilities. Not because of poor legal ability. But simply because Bolick and King ruled against the left's policy preferences in a high-profile abortion case.
This year, the Maricopa County Democratic Party targeted Foster and Mata in its 2026 voter guide without explanation. The move can be seen as less politically imbecilic than the efforts of conservative groups because Foster and Mata will be replaced by a Democratic governor. But it's still detrimental in the long term to Arizona's judiciary.
Imagine you're a smart, ethical 45-year-old attorney. Should you become a state court judge?
Becoming a judge has its perks ― it's a respected position that plays an incredibly important role in society, and it comes with some sweet robes. But the application process is long and harrowing, and the salary, while healthy, is less than what a first-year attorney makes at a large law firm in Los Angeles or New York. Now, you also have to worry about political activists putting up street signs that lie about your record ("failed ratings"), or even losing your job in a retention election, through no fault of your own.
This will discourage at least some highly qualified attorneys from applying to be judges, which will eventually have a negative effect on our currently high-quality judiciary. According to reporting from Kiera Riley, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Timmer is already worried about the effect the recent election will have on future judicial applications: "You can get people. There's always people. But can you get the best?"
Or, worse, it will cause some judges to consider not just the law and facts of the case ― as is proper ― but whether a decision will be politically unpopular and could spark a campaign against the judge. Once judges start considering politics in their rulings, we no longer have an independent judiciary. We'd no longer have the rule of law; we'd have the rule of politics.
And that brings me to my policy proposal: get rid of judicial retention elections. Most voters simply consider these elections a nuisance; hardly any voters are informed, and the judicial elections take up lots of space on our ballots, which has negative election administration consequences. Now not only do these retention elections not add value, but they potentially damage our judiciary. There are other, more effective, ways to hold judges accountable for any breach in ethics or gross negligence.
If we don't want to go that far, then we should at least press the Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review ("JPR") to change how it assesses judges ― a sentiment shared by Timmer. Right now, JPR reports are mostly used by activists who cherry-pick negative comments to weaponize against the judge. Many trial court judges see over a thousand people every year in their courtroom. Only a small fraction of these people complete a survey on the judge. It's no wonder that the most enthusiastic people to fill out these reports are those who want to say negative things about a judge ― just think of when you fill out comments on Yelp or Google; it's probably not to share nondescript satisfaction. The result is an unfair portrayal of judicial ability and ethics.
Finally, I have a question to any sensible conservative supporter of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, Legislative District 4 Republicans, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club: What are you doing?! These groups have consistently shown that they are political arsonists. They don't care about winning elections. They don't care about governing. They don't care about conservative principles. They're OK with the idea that qualified, ethical judges are now worried about politics. If you've contributed to these groups in recent years, you've contributed to this environment.
Very few judges have lost retention elections over the last 30 years. But three judges lost in 2022.
The legal community dismissed it as an anomaly.
Now, with another three judges on the way out, it's hard to dismiss as an anomaly. Now judicial retention elections will be on the mind of any attorney considering a judgeship, and it will be on the minds of our currently installed judges. That's a no-good, terrible, rotten thing. And it promises to harm one of the most solid aspects of Arizona's government: our judiciary.
Stephen Richer is a lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School, a legal fellow at the Cato Institute and a former Maricopa County recorder. You can contact him at Stephen@StephenRicher.com.