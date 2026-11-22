The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Three teenagers from Salpointe Catholic High School, ages 16, 17 and 18, died in a late-night crash north of Tucson on Nov. 14. Investigators believe speed and impairment may have been factors after the 18-year-old driver failed to negotiate a westbound curve leading to North Foothills Drive. Their deaths have devastated a community.
We do not know whether different licensing rules would have changed what happened. The public record does not establish when the driver was first licensed, and the investigation remains open. We should not treat this tragedy as proof of a policy failure. Yet it raises a question: Why does Arizona base protections for novice drivers on a birthday rather than actual driving experience?
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Arizona's licensing laws draw a sharp line at 18. A 17-year-old beginner generally must hold a permit for six months, complete supervised practice and accept initial nighttime and passenger restrictions. A first-time applicant at 18, 19 or 20 must pass the required tests but faces no mandatory six-month permit period, documented practice requirement or provisional restrictions.
An 18th birthday does not suddenly improve judgment or teach night driving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that roughly one-third of first-time license holders are 18 or older. Novice drivers ages 18 through 20 show elevated crash rates immediately after licensure, much like 17-year-old beginners.
A AAA Foundation study of New Jersey drivers found that those first licensed at 18 through 20 had much higher late-night crash rates than 17-year-old beginners and similar or higher rates of crashes involving multiple passengers. A 2022 JAMA Network Open study found that Ohio drivers first licensed at 18 had the highest first-year crash rates among drivers younger than 25.
The evidence does not prove that any single restriction would prevent a particular crash; federal safety officials say more research is needed. It does justify a carefully measured reform.
New Jersey offers a model. First-time drivers under 21 must complete six months of supervised driving, including 50 practice hours, 10 at night. After a road test, they receive a probationary license for at least a year, with nighttime and passenger restrictions while under 21, subject to exceptions.
Arizona should require first-time drivers younger than 21 to complete at least six months under a learner's permit and 50 documented hours of supervised practice, including 10 at night. A six-month provisional license should follow, limiting driving from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and generally allowing no more than one passenger under 18.
Exceptions should cover work, school, religious activities, caregiving and emergencies. Free or subsidized instruction, fee waivers and community-based training would help families unable to afford private lessons.
This is about giving beginners experience before exposing them to situations that challenge seasoned drivers.
Lawmakers considered stronger preparation this year. House Bill 2003 would have raised supervised practice for younger applicants from 30 to 50 hours and lengthened the permit period from six to nine months. Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed it because it also lowered the permit age. Legislators can adopt stronger preparation without lowering that age.
They should also cover overlooked beginners ages 18 through 20 and require annual crash reporting by driver age, time since first licensure, time of day and passenger count. Arizona should measure whether the reforms work.
As an Arizona personal injury attorney for more than 30 years, I've seen how quickly a mistake behind the wheel can permanently change a family's life. We cannot eliminate every crash, but our licensing laws should reflect what we know about experience and risk.
Turning 18 makes someone a legal adult. It does not make that person an experienced driver.
Marc Lamber is a public safety advocate, attorney and chair of the Lamber Goodnow personal injury group at Fennemore.