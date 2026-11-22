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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Three teenagers from Salpointe Catholic High School, ages 16, 17 and 18, died in a late-night crash north of Tucson on Nov. 14. Investigators believe speed and impairment may have been factors after the 18-year-old driver failed to negotiate a westbound curve leading to North Foothills Drive. Their deaths have devastated a community.

We do not know whether different licensing rules would have changed what happened. The public record does not establish when the driver was first licensed, and the investigation remains open. We should not treat this tragedy as proof of a policy failure. Yet it raises a question: Why does Arizona base protections for novice drivers on a birthday rather than actual driving experience?

Arizona's licensing laws draw a sharp line at 18. A 17-year-old beginner generally must hold a permit for six months, complete supervised practice and accept initial nighttime and passenger restrictions. A first-time applicant at 18, 19 or 20 must pass the required tests but faces no mandatory six-month permit period, documented practice requirement or provisional restrictions.

An 18th birthday does not suddenly improve judgment or teach night driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that roughly one-third of first-time license holders are 18 or older. Novice drivers ages 18 through 20 show elevated crash rates immediately after licensure, much like 17-year-old beginners.