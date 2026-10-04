Also, my husband taught at our neighborhood school, meaning we had a closer view of our child’s education than most families. But perhaps most significantly, Hannah-Jones is Black, which means she was gambling on a system that has failed children who look like hers for centuries. As a white family, we hoped our presence might help chip away at the segregation that has allowed those failures to persist for so long.

In the end, both my son and his little sister completed their elementary education at this school down the block. They had some incredible teachers and experiences, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. That’s why, when reading Hannah-Jones’ newest article, I felt a mix of excitement and apprehension. If she worries that she made the wrong decision for her child, should we worry too?

The answer to that question popped up sooner than expected, and in a fitting location: a public school gymnasium. Last weekend, chairs thudded on hardwood floors as my husband and I settled in for a TUSD forum about potential school closures. In small groups, we were asked to describe the needs and priorities of the students in our community. Suddenly, the experiences from our neighborhood school came pouring out. We described how a lack of consistent funding meant students often received art or music education one year but lost it the next. We shared that when after-school care was cut at our site, many young children, including ours, became latchkey kids overnight. We explained that despite the importance of physical education, our school risked losing its PE teacher unless he spent half his day teaching reading.