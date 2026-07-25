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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The war in Iran is nearing the five-month mark, and during that time at least 17 U.S. service members have been killed and more than 400 injured. Still, for the war President Donald Trump said would take “a few days,” there is not only no end in sight, but the stated objectives have yet to be accomplished.

That’s because Trump bypassed the War Powers Act that grants Congress oversight power for wars when he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Iran on Feb. 28.

Some experts put the war tab at about $75 billion, though White House budget director Russell Vought said last month the total was around $30 billion. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth put it at $37 billion.

And now the Pentagon is asking Congress for more money — an immediate infusion of $67 billion for the war and a total of $1.5 trillion for its 2027 budget.

The entire budget supplemental request is $88 billion, which includes line items for funds to aid U.S. farmers and fight Ebola in Africa. But it also includes $800 million to pay to keep the National Guard on patrol in Washington, D.C.

Though Trump and Hegseth have said they didn’t need Congress to authorize a war, Hegseth reiterated that at Tuesday’s hearing — the very hearing in which he begged Congress for billions of dollars. And though Trump and Hegseth may have sidestepped Congress’s power to approve war, Congress still holds the purse strings.