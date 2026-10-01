How about counselors? I have seen my counselor regularly for the last four years to help choose classes and apply to college. Counselors create student schedules and teach lessons about college and careers. They are an integral part of how a school functions. Why are they excluded from direct instruction?

How about security? This proposition may make it difficult to pay for sufficient adult supervision on campuses, new locks on doors, or repairs to gates and cameras. Is our safety in school not considered a direct instructional cost?

Another aspect that this proposition sees as non-direct is custodial staff. They keep our schools organized and clean amidst the chaos of a school day. Is the cleanliness of our campus not a direct instructional cost? Why not the water we drink, and the A/C we rely on?

Ultimately, this measure is a deflection from the legislature’s responsibility for the Arizona education funding crisis. Instead of adequately funding teacher salaries, they're passing the burden to school districts. This measure is strict and unforgiving and does not account for local district needs. These decisions should be made by the people who know their community best.

Districts and school boards are not the enemy in this case. I cannot speak for other Arizona students' experiences, but my district has done an excellent job with the limited state and federal funding it has been given. This measure provides no real advantage for teachers, or more importantly, students. If this legislation was truly intended to support education, it would never force districts to make harmful cuts to important personnel, programs, and facilities.