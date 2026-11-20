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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

French European Minister Benjamin Haddad recently told public broadcaster France Info about a new piggy bank the European Union can use to reduce the amount member countries pay to support the EU bureaucracy.

So, what is the EU's new ATM? It's money collected from American big tech companies like Meta (parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Alphabet (parent company of Google and YouTube), and Amazon for their violations of EU antitrust and other laws.

According to the New York Post, Minister Haddad described the €4.6 billion in EU revenue from Google fines as a “windfall” for the EU. Speaking of how the fines would enable the EU to lower the amount they need to collect from member countries, Haddad said, “this is a discussion we have with the European Union every single time, precisely to keep member states' contributions under control. Therefore, this 4.6-billion-euro windfall tied to the Google fine is good news for the member states, as well.”

The potential to obtain revenue without having to ask for additional contributions from their member states is not the only incentive the EU has for imposing fines on American tech companies. The EU is pursuing what it calls its tech sovereignty initiative. The goal of this initiative is to boost EU tech companies at the expense of their foreign competitors, particularly the leading U.S. tech companies.

One way EU bureaucrats try to give European tech companies an advantage over American firms is by imposing regulations that disproportionately affect U.S. companies and then suing them for violating those laws. One such law is the Digital Markets Act (DMA).