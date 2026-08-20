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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Generation Z is the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation able to do something about it.

They are justifiably worried. Already the entire world is experiencing unprecedented wildfires, drought, flooding, heatwaves, climate migration, and social upheaval. Despite the known clear link between fossil fuel use and rising global temperature, the 2026 Climate Change Conference did not even mention fossil fuels. It is akin to not mentioning smoking at a conference on preventing lung cancer. That’s not a coincidence. Fossil fuel companies took a page from tobacco companies who denied and delayed actions to eliminate smoking. It’s a page from the same book with the title changed.

For over 50 years, oil companies have funded campaigns to spread misinformation and disinformation and downplay the climate risks from burning fossil fuels. They ignored climate information from their own scientists, and directly and indirectly lobbied governments by funding political campaigns. Their advertising promoted actions to reduce climate change as our responsibility rather than theirs. They promoted unproven and improbable solutions like carbon capture and storage, solutions rather like putting a filter on a cigarette to make it safe. Neither one works.

Smoking was never safe; it always caused lung cancer and emphysema. Fossil fuels are worse, causing disastrous climate change to the entire planet. This has been known for over 50 years, and that knowledge has become widespread, and public anger is growing. Fearing that knowledge, they helped to fund a presidential administration that is actively working to promote greater use of fossil fuels. It is shameful.