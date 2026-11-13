As a thought experiment, suppose AI can solve every one of our problems. Then perhaps decision-making can be offloaded, allowing us to focus our energy on leisurely pursuits. What could go wrong?

Consider politics. What if machines told us that an election had been tampered with, or not? Or that a patient should receive a certain treatment? Would we simply believe it? Of course we wouldn’t. We would want to see the evidence and understand how the machine came to that conclusion.

This is where human mathematicians come in. We need people who can translate problems from the real world, understand how they are interpreted by machines, and explain the output of the machines to other humans. This is why scientists and mathematicians are critical components of a free and democratic society.

The word “mathematics” comes from the ancient Greek mathēmatiká, which means “the subjects of learning.” It is not the study of the Pythagorean theorem or the Navier-Stokes equations — solving hundreds of open mathematics problems was never the goal. As the great mathematician William Thurston said three decades ago, people could use computers to print out a table of the first 10,000 prime numbers. But in the end, they would realize that “what they really want is usually not some collection of ‘answers’ — what they want is understanding.”

This kind of understanding is cultivated in our mathematics classrooms, from kindergarten through college and beyond. Mathematics is one of our most effective testbeds for logical thinking. Arguments are provably correct or provably incorrect. In a world where the veracity of almost any claim can be questioned, it is more essential than ever that we know how to make valid logical arguments.