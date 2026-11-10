The group decided to spend less than $1,600 on its campaign to avoid triggering requirements to file campaign finance reports.

TEP, by contrast, spent about $4.3 million supporting a political action committee called TEP for Tucson. Assuming they convinced a few people to vote yes, one can only imagine how much more negative the result would have been for TEP otherwise.

Why it failed

Take one look at the Democrats’ successful campaign theme this year, and you can see TEP was up against stronger odds than perhaps they or the City Council realized. Campaigning on “affordability” won the Democrats elections all over the American map.

At the same time as TEP was campaigning for the 25-year franchise agreement, it was pursuing a 14% rate increase in a case at the Arizona Corporation Commission. In the last days of the campaign, an administrative law judge recommended what could end up as around a 10% or 11% average rate increase.

This is on top of a 10% rate increase won in 2023.

“We completely understand where concerns about rate increases and affordability come from,” said Joseph Barrios, a TEP spokesman. “It’s at the forefront of discussion right now and on the minds of our customers.”

I asked Larry Lucero, the longtime government relations director for TEP, now retired, his thoughts. Lucero agreed that the atmosphere around rate increases made it hard for the franchise agreement to pass.