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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

My thesis (not at all new but still controversial) is that we humans are barbarians “under wraps” — the wraps being all of the civilizing influences that keep the baser human self-interest instincts and behavior somewhat under control for the common good.

The Founding Fathers agreed. James Madison said so in Federalist No. 51. And modern iconic fiction brings the Founders’ realistic view of human nature into clarity at this destructive moment. This is a moment of tribal savagery toward those institutions and norms which were designed to keep uncivilized behavior in check.

A popular cliché seems appropriate. This American moment of truth seems stranger than what the Founders understood — truth that iconic modern fiction describes. We all know the oft-repeated cliché that “truth is stranger than fiction.” I think the truth amidst the “chaos” in America that now seems fictional may be more about human nature than anything else.

“Human nature” is so elusive as to create entire systems of study, debate, and endless speculation about human beings as individuals and in groups. Entire religions, philosophic systems, and scientific disciplines have been created around the subject of “human nature.”

Natural man, spiritual man, science, and religion wrapped up in the package of “human behavior” come together in the form of what it means to be “civilized” and the meaning of “civilization” itself. The human “truth that is stranger than fiction” can be anticipated from the insight and imagination of the great writers of fiction.