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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In a recent opinion piece, Amelia Cramer argued that Representative Alma Hernandez should be promoted to the Arizona Senate because she believes her to be an effective, experienced, and successful legislator. What her piece never addresses is the central question confronting Democratic voters in Legislative District 20: Effective at what?

The Legislative District 20 Democratic Committee issued a formal Statement of Concern and Request for Action after years of legislative conduct they believed was inconsistent with Democratic values and the interests of district voters. Rather than engaging with those concerns, Hernandez dismissed them.

Cramer celebrates Hernandez’s legislative accomplishments and neglects to mention her 151 votes with Republicans over the last four years — more than any Democrat in the Arizona Legislature.

Over the course of her four terms, Representative Hernandez voted to call for an Article V Constitutional Convention while Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans control Congress. If such a convention were convened, the very rights Cramer claims Hernandez protects — voting rights, reproductive freedom, labor protections, marriage equality, and constitutional safeguards — could all be placed on the table.

Representative Hernandez voted to create a public database of undocumented immigrants who interact with the justice system. Instead of standing with immigrant families, she broke with Democrats to advance legislation many advocates viewed as harmful and discriminatory.