He pushed legislators to pass multi-billion-dollar annual budgets, often after all-nighters that blurred common sense and the conscious. Ducey speedily signed them, not how good business operates.

In 2015, he proposed giving Apple Inc. a $35 million tax break for a Mesa data center, creating 700 jobs; a decade later, the center employs 150. The state ultimately gave Apple $1.3 million, still too much of a gift for what then was the world’s richest company, with $53.3 billion in annual profit.

In 2021, he signed a 2.5% flat income tax, promising the average resident a $300 annual tax break. People making $500,000 or more got $16,000 and up; 72% of Arizonans got less than $45, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee calculated. The wealthy got gold from Ducey’s flat-tax mine; everyone else got the shaft.

Ducey said lower taxes would create jobs. They did not; tax cuts rarely if ever do.

Additionally, the flat tax caused a $1.6 billion state deficit in 2024-25, forcing cuts in education, infrastructure and municipal revenues. Shortages of $2 billion or more will continue annually, the think tank Grand Canyon Institute estimated.

In 2022, Ducey approved universal vouchers for school choice, making $1 billion in payments a year to mostly wealthy families, while others send their kids to public schools being hollowed out by vouchers sucking money from them. The auditor general called vouchers highly susceptible to fraud, with up to $100 million in “high risk expenditure transactions.”