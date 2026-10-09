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The Arizona Daily Star published a political cartoon on Friday, Oct. 9, in the opinion section that unfairly characterized two groups of people in a violent fashion. The cartoon does not meet our editorial standards.

As executive editor of the Star, I apologize to the Tucson community. In a fraught political time that has been punctuated with acts of political violence, it is the job of our newsroom to be rational and not foment violence and antipathy.

The Star does not condone political violence of any nature or characterizing an entire community of people or political party in an extreme light.

We would not allow such characterizations or messaging on our news pages, or any other part of our publication or online platforms.

Additional oversight is now in place to avoid a situation like this in the future and training is underway internally.