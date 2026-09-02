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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every time a member of the clergy criticizes this president, someone accuses us of "getting political." I reject that charge. There is a difference between partisanship and moral witness, and that difference is the whole point of this essay.

Partisanship asks which team should hold power. Moral witness asks what any power, of either party, is doing with it. When Republican members of Congress rubber-stamp policies that concentrate authority in one man's hands, clergy are not obligated to stay silent simply because the party label says "Republican." We would say the same about a Democratic president who behaved this way. Biblical morality tilts towards the well-being of all people.

Consider the dismantling of USAID. A peer-reviewed modeling study in The Lancet, led by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, projects that continued cuts to U.S. foreign aid could cause roughly 14 million additional deaths worldwide by 2030, more than 4.5 million of them children under five. Independent trackers monitoring the shutdown in real time have already logged hundreds of thousands of deaths from the loss of HIV, malaria, and malnutrition programs. Reasonable people can argue over the precise numbers, but no honest reading of the evidence calls this a victimless budget line. Congress had the power to intervene and largely chose not to. Naming that failure is a pastoral duty, not a partisan one.