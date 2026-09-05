We cannot predict exactly what combination of conservation, innovation, infrastructure and new supplies will ultimately secure Arizona's water future. What we do know is that it will cost billions of dollars. And right now, we don’t have a significant, stable statewide funding source to pay for it.

In his final year as governor, Doug Ducey signed legislation pledging $1 billion over three years toward Arizona’s water future. At the time, Ducey promised to "invest heavily in conservation, efficiency, reuse and advanced water technologies like desalination."

Smart. And prescient.

But "the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry." Only about one-third of that commitment has survived successive budget "sweeps" to help finance other state obligations.

It's clear we lack fiscal discipline when it comes to water. We need to tie our own hands by requiring continuing state contributions and making that money untouchable for anything other than water.

Create an Arizona Water Fund

Texas did just this in 2025, when it dedicated up to $1 billion annually in water funding through a bipartisan ballot referral that then received more than 70% support from the state's voters.

We should do the same in Arizona and build a water fund financed through our growth. We currently collect $8.15 billion in General Fund sales and use taxes. That would become the baseline. Moving forward, the first sales-tax revenue collected above that baseline would go to the Arizona Water Fund, capped at $200 million annually. The dedication should be long-term but include a reasonable sunset.