As an older brother to two current TUSD students, I fear that the district that gave me the foundational academic experience and crucial resources I needed to become a first-generation college student may not be able to do the same for my siblings and the other students of TUSD. A looming cloud of budget deficits and financial uncertainty has left many community members worried that the Tucson Unified School District will be unable to provide the young people of our city with the education they deserve.

We have of course seen a major reduction in the money we receive from our state and federal government for public education. Because of this, we are unable to allocate the necessary funds to things that will truly benefit the students and families of TUSD, such as increasing teacher and staff pay, expanding college and career readiness programs, and improving school facilities and resources. Although TUSD is no outlier in the nationwide trend of strenuous financial conditions, our situation is certainly bolstered by the current state of the Empowerment Scholarship Account voucher system. Families are not only lured by the illusion of school choice, but we often see fraud, waste, and abuse in the use of these ESA vouchers. The mismanagement and almost nonexistent regulation of vouchers has allowed almost 20% of all ESA account holders to use public school funds on banned purchases such as expensive gifts, diamond jewelry, luxurious hotels, and even condoms and lingerie.