The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As an older brother to two current TUSD students, I fear that the district that gave me the foundational academic experience and crucial resources I needed to become a first-generation college student may not be able to do the same for my siblings and the other students of TUSD. A looming cloud of budget deficits and financial uncertainty has left many community members worried that the Tucson Unified School District will be unable to provide the young people of our city with the education they deserve.
We have of course seen a major reduction in the money we receive from our state and federal government for public education. Because of this, we are unable to allocate the necessary funds to things that will truly benefit the students and families of TUSD, such as increasing teacher and staff pay, expanding college and career readiness programs, and improving school facilities and resources. Although TUSD is no outlier in the nationwide trend of strenuous financial conditions, our situation is certainly bolstered by the current state of the Empowerment Scholarship Account voucher system. Families are not only lured by the illusion of school choice, but we often see fraud, waste, and abuse in the use of these ESA vouchers. The mismanagement and almost nonexistent regulation of vouchers has allowed almost 20% of all ESA account holders to use public school funds on banned purchases such as expensive gifts, diamond jewelry, luxurious hotels, and even condoms and lingerie.
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While I am a supporter of school choice and a parent's decision to send their child to private or charter schools, it's undeniable that these vouchers are unfairly siphoning away public school money that should be spent on our public school students. So, what is the solution?
While our community and district leadership must certainly fight for ESA reform, that is much easier said than done. Especially considering the current make-up of our state legislature and influence from public education opposers on the national level. An important step towards ensuring we have a financially flourishing district for generations to come, will be to find new, innovative, and sustainable funding alternatives for TUSD. Our district must be able to survive without dependence on the state and federal government, and without burdening taxpayers with perpetual bonds or overrides.
One of the districts biggest issues, declining enrollment, has left many district facilities underutilized. I propose that TUSD convert unused real estate the district owns into affordable housing and mixed-use developments. Instead of letting the corpses of closed schools and other vacant properties collect dust, repurposing these buildings into thriving communities would allow the district to collect revenues from tenant rents, while providing a great service to Tucson residents by creating high-quality affordable housing, which we all know is critically needed. Additionally, TUSD can create lively hubs for small businesses, childcare, health and wellness services, and community engagement. Now, I will admit, this is a very bold idea. However, the great thing is, we can follow models set by districts across the nation. Districts like San Francisco Unified and Eagle County School District have already converted unused facilities into hundreds of housing units for district staff and families.
One method of accomplishing this goal involves the use of a long-term ground lease structure. This would allow TUSD to maintain ownership of land, while partnering with development partners to finance, construct, and manage properties. The district would receive recurring lease revenue and be able to negotiate a share of operating income. The implementation of this initiative would, of course, require the creation of new community advisory committees to ensure transparency, accountability, and community partnership.
Ultimately, this would allow our district to be more independent in its funding, support our community, and make much needed investments for student and staff success. Although this is a large initiative, with strong leadership, the support of our community, and a little hard work, we can achieve such a goal; allowing us to make lasting investments in the education of our TUSD students for generations to come.
Tre Rhodes is a student at the University of Arizona and candidate for TUSD Governing Board.