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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In Pima Council on Aging's Community Needs Assessment, 23% of respondents identified themselves as caregivers. Statewide, more than one in five Arizona adults are family caregivers, representing nearly 1.3 million people, according to AARP/National Alliance for Caregiving.

For many, caregiving is a role they take on without warning, preparation or support.

Behind those numbers is a daughter or son coordinating medications between providers, a spouse juggling appointments, or a neighbor stepping in to ensure an older adult can remain safely at home.

While these acts of care are deeply personal, families can quickly find themselves navigating a system that is complex and difficult to understand.

We see this reality from two perspectives.

At Pima Council on Aging, we see firsthand how much older adults and their caregivers rely on trusted local resources for guidance, connection and day-to-day support. At UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona, we see how challenging it can be for individuals and their families to coordinate the many services and supports they may need, often during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

What is clear is this: no single organization can meet these needs alone.

Helping older adults receive the care they need requires health plans, providers, community organizations and public agencies to work together so families can more easily navigate care and connect with coordinated services and supports.