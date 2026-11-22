The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In Pima Council on Aging's Community Needs Assessment, 23% of respondents identified themselves as caregivers. Statewide, more than one in five Arizona adults are family caregivers, representing nearly 1.3 million people, according to AARP/National Alliance for Caregiving.
For many, caregiving is a role they take on without warning, preparation or support.
Behind those numbers is a daughter or son coordinating medications between providers, a spouse juggling appointments, or a neighbor stepping in to ensure an older adult can remain safely at home.
While these acts of care are deeply personal, families can quickly find themselves navigating a system that is complex and difficult to understand.
We see this reality from two perspectives.
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At Pima Council on Aging, we see firsthand how much older adults and their caregivers rely on trusted local resources for guidance, connection and day-to-day support. At UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona, we see how challenging it can be for individuals and their families to coordinate the many services and supports they may need, often during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.
What is clear is this: no single organization can meet these needs alone.
Helping older adults receive the care they need requires health plans, providers, community organizations and public agencies to work together so families can more easily navigate care and connect with coordinated services and supports.
Local organizations can be an important starting point, helping caregivers understand available resources, connect to services and make informed decisions.
But the challenge isn't simply knowing where to turn. Communities also need resources that reflect the range of needs older adults and caregivers face.
In Pima County, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona is supporting Pima Council on Aging programs for older adults and caregivers, including nutrition, caregiver support, fall prevention and PCOA’s Resource Line, which is available at (520) 790-7262 to help people connect with community resources.
A more connected system of support can make it easier for individuals to find and access the resources that meet their needs.
Equally important is ensuring caregivers themselves are recognized and supported. Many are balancing full-time jobs, family responsibilities and financial pressures, all while providing essential care.
Without accessible support and resources, caregivers can quickly become overwhelmed, affecting not only their own well-being but also the people who depend on them.
There is no single solution to these challenges. But there is a clear path forward.
Together, we should look for more opportunities to connect caregivers with the services and support already available in their communities, while identifying and addressing gaps that remain.
As our population continues to age, this work will only become more urgent. Building stronger connections across the communities we serve will be increasingly important for helping older adults age safely at home.
Because supporting older adults and their caregivers is a community responsibility.
Debbie Rich is chief development officer at Pima Council on Aging, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Pima County, which has served older adults and their caregivers since 1967. Francine Pechnik is executive director of Long Term Care at UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona, which provides health coverage for Arizonans who qualify for publicly funded healthcare programs based on income, disability and other eligibility requirements.