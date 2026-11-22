The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In the wake of the 2026 midterm election, some called the results an "extinction-level event" for my party, the Republican Party. While it may be easy to assume Republicans are going the way of the dinosaurs, I view this recent defeat as an opportunity for the party to reckon with our infighting and begin rebuilding on the principles that once made us so successful.
Being a Republican once meant small government, personal accountability, prioritizing public safety and fiscal conservatism. Unfortunately, for Republicans like me, many of us have been clinging to those values as much of the party has spiraled into a nearly unrecognizable amalgamation of indulgence, denialism and bullying.
I do not believe that voters have abandoned conservative principles. The current Republican Party just hasn't given them enough reason to believe we represent those principles anymore.
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Building a bigger tent
In the midterm election, key voting demographics moved further to the left than they were in the 2024 general election. This means we have some work to do, and that starts with building doors where we once placed walls.
Expanding our tent doesn't require abandoning our convictions. It requires welcoming more perspectives, allowing greater nuance in the policies that matter most to everyday Americans and demonstrating how conservative principles can improve their lives.
The Republican Party should be a welcome forum for young and old, male and female, entrepreneurs, inventors and all who wish to pursue the American Dream. We should be a party that champions economic opportunity, keeps our communities safe, secures our borders, fights the scourge of illicit drugs and demonstrates moral and military leadership on the world stage.
We cannot expect voters to return to a party that refuses to make room for them. We must give them something worth coming back to.
Fiscal conservatism is key
In my opinion, voters have made it clear that they want to see strong fiscal leadership. This was once a hallmark of Republican leadership. Yet, in recent years, our party has embraced policies that have increased costs for American families while allowing government spending to balloon at the federal level.
We cannot claim to be the party of fiscal responsibility while ignoring the financial burdens facing everyday Americans. We need to get back to the simple idea that you cannot spend more than what you bring in.
In Maricopa County, my fellow supervisors and I are already working to be an example of this. We recognize that taxpayer dollars aren't a blank check; they represent the hard-earned money of our residents.
Maricopa County is the fourth-largest county in the United States and has no outstanding general obligation debt. We maintain a AAA bond rating, have cut overall property tax rates each year for the last six years and tax our constituents at roughly $278 million below the maximum tax levy allowed.
At the same time, we are investing in public safety, community parks and vital health programs. These are meaningful investments in our communities, made possible by diligent planning and a commitment to spending taxpayer dollars responsibly.
This is a model of conservative governance that prioritizes fiscal discipline without sacrificing the essential services our residents depend on. It's a model our party should embrace at every level of government.
Moving forward
The Republican Party doesn't need to reinvent itself. It needs to remember what made it worth believing in.
The path forward won't be easy. It requires acknowledging where we've failed, rebuilding trust and proving through our actions that our principles are more than campaign promises.
Conservative values aren't going extinct after the midterms, but the politicians who abandoned those principles certainly should.
Thomas Galvin represents District 2 on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Reach him at district2@maricopa.gov.