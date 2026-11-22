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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the wake of the 2026 midterm election, some called the results an "extinction-level event" for my party, the Republican Party. While it may be easy to assume Republicans are going the way of the dinosaurs, I view this recent defeat as an opportunity for the party to reckon with our infighting and begin rebuilding on the principles that once made us so successful.

Being a Republican once meant small government, personal accountability, prioritizing public safety and fiscal conservatism. Unfortunately, for Republicans like me, many of us have been clinging to those values as much of the party has spiraled into a nearly unrecognizable amalgamation of indulgence, denialism and bullying.

I do not believe that voters have abandoned conservative principles. The current Republican Party just hasn't given them enough reason to believe we represent those principles anymore.

Building a bigger tent

In the midterm election, key voting demographics moved further to the left than they were in the 2024 general election. This means we have some work to do, and that starts with building doors where we once placed walls.

Expanding our tent doesn't require abandoning our convictions. It requires welcoming more perspectives, allowing greater nuance in the policies that matter most to everyday Americans and demonstrating how conservative principles can improve their lives.