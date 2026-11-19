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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Modern immigration policy in the United States has often been political, with some racism and economics thrown in.

Then came the president and Stephen Miller to introduce policy driven by what I perceive as hatred, in-your-face racism and utter disregard for human rights and economic well-being. Miller’s elevation to White House chief of staff will only make matters worse, unless ...

... Newly elected Democratic majorities in Congress carry out that part of the voters’ Nov. 3 mandate dictating policy changes. They must pressure the president to live up to his comments election night to Fox News that he “can work with them on immigration ... I've always felt we should be able to work on immigration."

Disbelief is the first reaction to that proffer from a man whose words, whims and wishes have led to brutalizing immigrants and their supporters, including U.S. citizens and legal residents. Elevating Miller, the policy’s architect, raises intense skepticism about the president’s intentions.

“No one is safe when Stephen Miller — a man bent on destroying the opposition, a man who would treat half of the nation as mortal enemies — is the guiding hand behind the president’s agenda,” New York Times columnist Thomas B. Edsall wrote in an essay published on Nov. 10.