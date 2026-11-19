The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Modern immigration policy in the United States has often been political, with some racism and economics thrown in.
Then came the president and Stephen Miller to introduce policy driven by what I perceive as hatred, in-your-face racism and utter disregard for human rights and economic well-being. Miller’s elevation to White House chief of staff will only make matters worse, unless ...
... Newly elected Democratic majorities in Congress carry out that part of the voters’ Nov. 3 mandate dictating policy changes. They must pressure the president to live up to his comments election night to Fox News that he “can work with them on immigration ... I've always felt we should be able to work on immigration."
Disbelief is the first reaction to that proffer from a man whose words, whims and wishes have led to brutalizing immigrants and their supporters, including U.S. citizens and legal residents. Elevating Miller, the policy’s architect, raises intense skepticism about the president’s intentions.
People are also reading…
“No one is safe when Stephen Miller — a man bent on destroying the opposition, a man who would treat half of the nation as mortal enemies — is the guiding hand behind the president’s agenda,” New York Times columnist Thomas B. Edsall wrote in an essay published on Nov. 10.
Election results require steps to end the government’s violence, racial profiling, incarcerations and deportations. Since January 2025, immigration officers killed nine people and wounded 15, gun-control advocacy group The Trace reported; 62 died in custody, according to a San Francisco Chronicle investigation based on federal records; more than 500 U.S. citizens were detained, investigative journalists at ProPublica reported.
Calls to abolish ICE abounded in congressional campaigns, including from Southern Arizona U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva. That is unlikely, but raising the issue can move us toward substantive overhaul of policies and tactics.
Rejection of administration immigration policies motivated voters, and that was intertwined with another vote driver, the economy. A recent study revealed the relationship, with immigration enforcement leading to the equivalent of a recession where raids occur, said study author Zeke Hernandez, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
“ICE-ing the Economy: Immigration Enforcement Under Trump 2.0 and Local Economic Activity” is Hernandez’s research paper detailing effects on businesses and consumers from 5,388 ICE raids in 2025.
Using commercial sales data gathered from businesses near raids in 11 metro areas, he found foot traffic fell an estimated 2.7% and consumer spending declined an estimated 6.2%.
Extrapolating the data for a national picture, Hernandez reported “up to $14 billion in foregone spending in a single year. Effects intensify near raid sites, do not dissipate over time, and are remarkably general: declines occur regardless of neighborhood demography, affect workplaces and consumer-facing stores across myriad industries.”
“Economic activity decreases both on the supply side (workers not showing up) and on the demand side (consumers not patronizing and spending less) across a wide range of industries,” wrote Hernandez, who authored the 2024 book, “The Truth About Immigration: Why Successful Societies Welcome Newcomers.”
Tucson has had 315 instances of ICE activity in 22 months, Tucson Spotlight news website reported from data gathered on the Tucson Migra Map, created by University of Arizona geography researcher Dugan Meyer. Anecdotes from those instances show a commensurate decline in business, similar to Hernandez’s findings.
We conclude that the Democratic majority Congress that will take charge in January must use the voters’ mandate to throw off the yoke of the administration’s oppressive immigration policies – foremost to protect human rights and, closely behind, the economy.
Michael A. Chihak is a retired newsman and Tucson native.