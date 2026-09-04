It is time for misinformation to be corrected and clarified along with a clear discussion about the true effect these policies will have. As education costs continue to spiral while financial aid is cut, we must call on Congress to fully fund the Pell Grant program, protect student financial aid, and increase the maximum amount of Pell Grant awards, along with graduate and professional funding. If you or someone you know has benefitted or could benefit from financial aid, reach out to members of Congress. Let them know how critical financial aid is for individuals and communities to prosper. Make 30 seconds to leave a message; tell them to fund financial aid and help make college more affordable and more accessible for all, not less!