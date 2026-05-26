David Ellison and I agree that we need a national film incentive program to be globally competitive. But at this point, one has to ask — is pinning the entire future of American film on a handful of blockbusters from a corporate behemoth the best way to help the artists who make culture and the public who consume it? Perhaps the executive we need to help local film communities is our good old Uncle Sam.

Government investment in artist grants and public media provides financial stability for filmmakers and creates an essential space for innovation. The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has produced some of North America’s finest directors and animators, and has long been a pioneer in technological advancement — from handheld camera techniques in the 1960s to new modes of interactive media in recent decades.

If the NFB is a little too much for you, consider an American precedent that could build necessary infrastructure and benefit smaller localities directly. In the 1970s, the Federal Communications Commission mandated that cable companies provide public access television stations across the country. These gave communities a voice in media and, as the name suggests, access to broadcast technology. We had a station, Access Tucson, and its programming was vibrant, quirky, and above all, authentically grassroots.

Perhaps a percentage of industry profits could be taxed to create a new generation of community-owned sound stages and production studios, subsidized by the government. Placing media infrastructure under local democratic control, these centers could provide access to cheap services for community organizations, job training, and be rented by commercial film productions to pay expenses and support emerging film industries in places like Tucson.