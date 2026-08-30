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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In Nogales, Tucson and border communities across Arizona, human dignity is built on trust, safety, and mutual accompaniment. Every day at the Kino Border Initiative, we serve meals, provide clean clothes, and help people seek safety and stability. Yet, for immigrants on the U.S. side of the border, a growing, unregulated form of federal surveillance is quietly eroding that safety: a loophole that lets the government buy Americans’ sensitive information from commercial data brokers.

The worry matches the numbers. ICE arrests in Arizona more than tripled in fiscal year 2025, amid the agency’s expanding use of technological surveillance. ICE has paid tens of millions of dollars for software designed to build comprehensive profiles of people and communities. Paired with purchased location data, such systems can help agents map entire neighborhoods without independent judicial oversight, completely circumventing the Fourth Amendment which protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government..

When Congress created Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), it intended to regulate foreign intelligence gathering, but Congress has not kept up with how surveillance could be turned inward. Today, federal law enforcement and immigration agencies bypass Fourth Amendment protections by using taxpayer dollars to buy sensitive consumer data.