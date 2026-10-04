Not long after Inauguration Day came what the president termed “Liberation Day,” when Trump, without the benefit of sound economic advice or legal standing, placed upon allies and competitors alike a long list of punishing tariffs. The victims included widely disparate targets such as China, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and Italy.

Not since the Smoot-Hawley Tariffs of the 1930’s accelerated the arrival of the Great Depression had such a monkey wrench been thrown into America’s economic engine. It took a divided Supreme Court almost a year to decide what the Constitution plainly stated – that tariffs and taxes were the province of Congress. By then the damage had been done. The solid economy the MAGA cult inherited from President Biden was moving in reverse from farm to factory.

With Congress in his pocket, Trump passed his “Big Beautiful Bill,” an 870-page manual on how to reverse a century of social and economic progress for working people. The chief authors of the policy are two Christian Nationalist aides, Steven Miller and Russell Vought. Vought is the big bean counter who, from his perch at the Office of Management and Budget, has been casing his bureaucratic enemies for years and now has the weapons to destroy them.

He is the brains. Steven Miller, who turned U.S.The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) into the President’s personal army, the poorly trained, heavily armed, lawless personal army force on America’s streets today. Miller is the brawn. And he responds only to the dictates of President “I”.