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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Nov. 12, Ambassador Cindy McCain and I were honored by Valley Leadership as the 77th annual Arizona Leaders of the Year. Cindy gave a beautiful speech, and I felt so privileged to share the stage and night with her. I was able to convey my leadership journey, as well as the world-class culture and community giving of the Diamondbacks. We recently celebrated surpassing $100 million in giving back and have turned the page with our eyes now set on the next $100 million.

What really struck me about the evening was the number of admirable and remarkable leaders we have enjoyed in our state over the years, and how generous they have all been to Arizonans. They, like our franchise, understand being in an able position to make a difference. We all take our role of social responsibility to heart and consider our organizations to be community assets.

Baseball has always prioritized it as a core value. In fact, that evening I referenced one of my favorite quotes. It was Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who ceremoniously broke the color barrier in the game, who said, "A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives." Now that really sums it up.

And when I began my career in Major League Baseball, I had an owner come over to me in spring training to spark a conversation about a workplace campaign we were in the midst of for nonprofits. I was shocked he knew my name as he approached and said, "I was looking at the list of those who have contributed and I noticed you weren't on there." I quickly responded, "With all due respect, I don't make that much." And without missing a beat, he replied, "Then don't give that much."