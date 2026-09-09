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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While Tucson residents disagree on many issues, we think there’s a consensus on at least one: electric service should be as affordable and reliable as possible.

That's what Proposition 421 is about.

This measure on the Nov. 3 ballot would extend the franchise agreement that allows Tucson Electric Power to operate efficiently along City of Tucson roads, alleys and other rights-of-way. Such franchises are routine in communities across Arizona. They support efficient utility service, including cost-effective upgrades and – perhaps most importantly – timely repairs in the event of an outage.

By approving Prop 421, we keep the same effective rules that ensure quick responses after a monsoon, at the same cost. This bears repeating: Prop 421 won’t impact electric bills. There’s also a bonus: if voters approve the franchise, TEP will provide the city with $2 million annually over 25 years to fund new heat resiliency projects, like shade trees, clean energy upgrades, and energy efficiency projects.

Our group, the Southern Arizona Energy Alliance, was created to support responsible collaboration between energy providers and our local governments. Prop 421 is a perfect example of how such partnerships can provide real benefits for residents and businesses while protecting the affordability and reliability of a service we all depend on.