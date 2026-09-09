The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
While Tucson residents disagree on many issues, we think there’s a consensus on at least one: electric service should be as affordable and reliable as possible.
That's what Proposition 421 is about.
This measure on the Nov. 3 ballot would extend the franchise agreement that allows Tucson Electric Power to operate efficiently along City of Tucson roads, alleys and other rights-of-way. Such franchises are routine in communities across Arizona. They support efficient utility service, including cost-effective upgrades and – perhaps most importantly – timely repairs in the event of an outage.
By approving Prop 421, we keep the same effective rules that ensure quick responses after a monsoon, at the same cost. This bears repeating: Prop 421 won’t impact electric bills. There’s also a bonus: if voters approve the franchise, TEP will provide the city with $2 million annually over 25 years to fund new heat resiliency projects, like shade trees, clean energy upgrades, and energy efficiency projects.
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Our group, the Southern Arizona Energy Alliance, was created to support responsible collaboration between energy providers and our local governments. Prop 421 is a perfect example of how such partnerships can provide real benefits for residents and businesses while protecting the affordability and reliability of a service we all depend on.
Without a franchise agreement, TEP crews wouldn’t be able to operate as efficiently within the City of Tucson, leading to higher costs, longer outages and less responsive service. That’s why Prop 421 is supported by a broad coalition of local leaders and groups across the political spectrum.
Unfortunately, those who have unrelated issues with TEP are mounting a misleading campaign against Prop 421. Despite their assertions, franchise agreements cannot set rates, stop data centers, or determine TEP’s energy mix. It’s disingenuous to suggest they could and dangerous to argue, as one activist did on this page, that “no franchise agreement at all is better” than one that doesn’t solve every energy issue.
This reckless thinking poses massive risks for residents. Operating without a franchise would deny TEP the streamlined mechanisms that help ensure reliability for our major desert city. Opponents want to hold vital infrastructure upgrades hostage as leverage for unrelated issues. We don’t want our critical services stuck in slow permitting processes, especially when delayed repairs during the summer heat could have deadly ramifications.
Proposition 421 and the companion Energy Collaboration Agreement, which would be implemented upon its approval, resulted from months of negotiations between city leaders and TEP, with significant stakeholder input. Tucson’s elected leaders worked hard to represent their constituents’ interests, securing commitments from TEP that will deliver $64 million in new public benefits for city residents and businesses. It’s irresponsible to suggest that this work should be discarded to make some unrelated political point.
Community members can continue to debate aspects of TEP’s service while agreeing that it should be provided as affordably and reliably as possible. Prop 421 would achieve that goal, extending stable, predictable rules that support efficient, effective operations.
The Southern Arizona Energy Alliance supports practical solutions, not political games. We urge Tucson voters to see through the misinformation, protect their wallets, and safeguard our grid. Vote YES on Proposition 421.
Larry Lucero is the Chair for the Southern Arizona Energy Alliance (SAEA). Frank Grijalva and Sharon Bronson are directors with the organization. The SAEA is dedicated to advancing our region’s social and economic wellbeing by preserving access to affordable, reliable electric service for all local residents and businesses. The Alliance supports constructive collaboration between electric service providers and local jurisdictions.