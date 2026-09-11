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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In July 2025, I was traveling through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport when I noticed a television reporter setting up her gear near the security checkpoint. I asked what was going on, and she told me that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) would no longer require passengers to remove their shoes.

Fort Lauderdale was among the first airports where the new policy was being rolled out. “Everyone’s happy about it,” she said, smiling. “No one wants to take off their shoes.”

She was right. Then I started thinking about why we had been taking them off in the first place.

For almost two decades, millions of people removed their shoes at airport security because one man tried to blow up an airplane with explosives hidden in his shoes in 2001. His attempt failed, but what he did changed the routine of air travel for years afterward.

For those of us who remember the 9/11 terror attacks, they do not feel like ancient history. Ask where we were that morning, and many of us can answer immediately. But nearly a third of Americans today were born after 2001. University of Arizona students recently spoke about learning about 9/11 in school, watching documentaries, and hearing their parents describe that day. One student said that for his generation, it is history rather than memory.

Still, they have spent their whole lives with what followed.