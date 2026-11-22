The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The birds are cranes. Their sound starts before the light, building to a crescendo no one forgets. Thousands of sandhill cranes on the Willcox Playa, bugling and answering in the dark, working the flock toward flight, an enormous, beautiful noise as old as this valley, and the flock's nervous system besides: every bird listening, until the whole roost lifts in platoons into the first light. I have stood there and heard it.
The country recognized what this place is 60 years ago. In 1966, the Willcox Playa was designated a National Natural Landmark; the cranes were among the stated reasons: the federal record describes a night-time roosting area for 4,000 to 8,000 sandhill cranes. Tens of thousands more winter in the valley. A landmark, the nation's own word for ground it judged irreplaceable. These are the continent's birds. They summer in the far north and cross a dozen states to reach this water, and every winter people cross the country to stand in the mud and bitter cold and bear witness. This is the place where Elon Musk proposes to build one of the largest data centers.
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Understand where this is. Cochise County is larger than Connecticut and holds about 126,000 people. The Playa lies in the Sulphur Springs Valley, miles from the nearest town, in some of the emptiest, quietest country left in the United States. That quiet is not an accident of the place. It is the place. It is much of why the cranes come. It is also what made the land attractive: ground is cheap where people are few, and few people means few objections. That arithmetic has been putting heavy industry in empty country for 200 years.
The application was filed Oct. 30 under the name Tombstone Resources. Only at a town hall on Nov. 4 did the company behind it step forward: SpaceX. Nine buildings, each close to half a million square feet, built out in four stages to 6 gigawatts of demand, running day and night. Arizona's entire grid held about 32 gigawatts of capacity in 2024. The application says the lighting and rooflines have been adjusted for the birds. Nothing about the water indirectly behind the power, in a basin pumped so far past what the sky returns that the state declared it an Active Management Area in December 2024. Seventy-one wells there have gone dry in the past decade. The ground above the aquifer has sunk more than 11 feet in places. The farms of this valley draw the same water, so it’s possible that a county that has farmed this basin for a century would be bidding against a buyer who cannot be outbid.
Set that against the dawn. A cooling plant and 6 gigawatts of machinery running around the clock, a few thousand feet from a roost whose quiet is among the reasons why the birds come and whose emptiness is why the application came. Musk proposes to set up a plant that will never be silent beside a national landmark designated for its birds.
James Schmidt of Dragoon, a retired federal wildlife specialist, has asked the commission to write strict limits on water, noise and light into the permit itself, binding for the life of the facility and on anyone who buys it. The application contains no such limits. A promise at a town hall microphone binds no one.
The cranes will not be saved by a spreadsheet; they are not in one. They will be saved, if they are saved, by people. By the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission, in a hearing room in Bisbee, Arizona, on Dec. 9, willing to write three words into a permit: water, noise, light. Otherwise, on some November morning not long from now, the cranes may come down out of the dark to a shore no longer dark and no longer quiet, and call to each other over a hum that never stops. And then, one season, they may not come at all.
Winton D. Woods is a professor of law emeritus at the University of Arizona, where he taught for 46 years. He lives in Tucson.