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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The birds are cranes. Their sound starts before the light, building to a crescendo no one forgets. Thousands of sandhill cranes on the Willcox Playa, bugling and answering in the dark, working the flock toward flight, an enormous, beautiful noise as old as this valley, and the flock's nervous system besides: every bird listening, until the whole roost lifts in platoons into the first light. I have stood there and heard it.

The country recognized what this place is 60 years ago. In 1966, the Willcox Playa was designated a National Natural Landmark; the cranes were among the stated reasons: the federal record describes a night-time roosting area for 4,000 to 8,000 sandhill cranes. Tens of thousands more winter in the valley. A landmark, the nation's own word for ground it judged irreplaceable. These are the continent's birds. They summer in the far north and cross a dozen states to reach this water, and every winter people cross the country to stand in the mud and bitter cold and bear witness. This is the place where Elon Musk proposes to build one of the largest data centers.

Understand where this is. Cochise County is larger than Connecticut and holds about 126,000 people. The Playa lies in the Sulphur Springs Valley, miles from the nearest town, in some of the emptiest, quietest country left in the United States. That quiet is not an accident of the place. It is the place. It is much of why the cranes come. It is also what made the land attractive: ground is cheap where people are few, and few people means few objections. That arithmetic has been putting heavy industry in empty country for 200 years.