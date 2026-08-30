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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For me, the closing of Garcia Cleaners is more than the closing of a longtime Tucson business. It feels like saying goodbye to a place that has been part of my family’s story for generations. So many of my memories are tied to those doors. My baptism gown, my First Communion dress and my graduation robes all made their way through Garcia Cleaners. Those were important moments in my life, and each one carries a little piece of the Garcia family’s work and care with it.

Whenever I came back into town, I knew I could stop by the cleaners and see some part of my family. It was never just a business. It was a place where people knew each other, where family connections were remembered, and where you could feel a little bit of home. That is what makes this closing so difficult for me. I am proud of what the Garcia family built and of the role Garcia Cleaners played in Tucson for so many years. It was a Latino-owned business built on hard work, dedication and relationships. It became part of the fabric of our community. When a business like Garcia Cleaners closes, we lose more than a storefront. We lose a place where memories were made. We lose a piece of Tucson’s history and another example of the Latino entrepreneurship that has helped shape this city.

And that should make all of us stop and think.