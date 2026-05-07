The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last week, more than 100 days after Governor Hobbs presented the executive budget proposal, Arizona Republican legislative leadership finally unveiled their budget response.

This is a tough year. Local economists point to a whole host of decisions by the federal government — tariffs, the war in Iran, federal cuts, and overall unpredictability — that are spiking prices, making consumers less confident, and slowing our economy, all of which leads to less revenue for our state.

There will have to be cuts. But this budget proposal — which every single Republican state representative voted to approve — would force Southern Arizona to take a disproportionate brunt of the pain.

We’re used to legislators in Phoenix prioritizing their region when it comes to funding and support. Advocating for our fair share for Southern Arizona, as well as for rural and tribal communities, will always be a battle as long as this majority is in power. However, this budget takes neglecting the Tucson area to a whole other level.

As someone born and raised here — from being a U of A basketball-obsessed kid, to being a small business owner today — the targeting of our community by this budget proposal is unacceptable. I will fight for a budget that is fair to our region — not one where it seems like we're taking all the hits.

Among many cuts that would impact our area, Republicans have singled out two uniquely Tucsonan institutions for the deepest cuts: the University of Arizona, the heartbeat of our community, and Rio Nuevo, a now-proven business model for economic development.