The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I'm sitting on a plane returning to Tucson, watching the city appear below as we descend. The desert comes into view first. That particular brown and green only Southern Arizona knows. And I'm thinking about what we have made.
Less than 24 hours ago, I was at Carnegie Hall watching the world premiere of "Three Bones," a new work by the Kronos Quartet, part of Carnegie's "United in Sound: America at 250" festival. It draws on Indigenous, Gullah-Geechee, and Chinese American histories. It required years of research, collaboration across continents, and the kind of artistic vision that changes how people understand their country. It's staggering work.
The first movement of "Three Bones" isn't new. It premiered in Tucson on April 1 at La Rosa. It premiered in Tucson because Arizona Arts Live commissioned it. It premiered in Tucson because three years ago, when David Harrington of Kronos approached us about collaborating, we said yes. We invested in an idea when it was still forming. We brought Harrington, composer Laura Ortman, and the research team to Tucson for a week of creation and exchange. They workshopped the piece with our community, on our land, in our context.
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Last night, that Tucson-made work played to a sold-out hall in New York City. Every program note carried a line: "Commissioned by Arizona Arts Live, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona."
The economics are worth stating plainly. To buy that visibility (Carnegie Hall, sold out, a major American cultural institution) would cost Arizona Arts Live, the University of Arizona, or Visit Tucson, far more than commissioning "Ground." We didn't purchase a billboard in New York. We made something real in Tucson.
And every time "Ground" is performed (in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Europe, Asia, around the world), the program notes carry the same line. Commissioned by Arizona Arts Live, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona. That attribution doesn't fade. It travels with the work in perpetuity.
Every time we commission a work, we are not simply paying for a premiere. We are planting something. We are saying to artists: your vision matters here. Your research happens here. Your creation is rooted in our place and our people. When that work travels (and it does travel), it carries Southern Arizona with it.
When an artist comes to Tucson to create, they live and breathe it. They share food and drinks from locally owned establishments. They explore desert trails, shops, and museums. They receive a custom-branded Arizona Arts Live water bottle and a Danny Martin T-shirt. They become ambassadors, not because we asked them to, but because the experience was genuine.
And there is another story. The Tucson artists who create here. Artists like Brian Lopez, Beth Goodfellow, Logan Phillips, Yvonne Montoya, and many more develop their voices in our community, then tour nationally and internationally. Both matter: artists who come to make with us, artists who grow up here, artists who carry our place into the world.
At Carnegie Hall, I saw the power of what happens when our university says to world-class artists: Come here. Make something. Let our community be part of your process. Let our landscape, our history, and our people inform your vision.
That is not a charitable act. It is not just a nice-to-have. It is an economic development strategy, a cultural positioning strategy, and a statement about what kind of place Tucson is. We are not a city that consumes art. We are a city where art is made. Where artists come to think.
This is what the land-grant mission looks like. Not knowledge produced in isolation, but creation rooted in community, shaped by place, sent out to the world.
Supporting commissions is supporting the future of what Tucson can and should be.
Watching Tucson disappear beneath the clouds, I'm grateful. For what Arizona Arts Live has built. For the artists who trust us enough to create here. For something worth protecting and expanding.
Chad Herzog is executive and artistic director of Arizona Arts Live and Associate Vice President of the Arts at the University of Arizona.