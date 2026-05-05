And every time "Ground" is performed (in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Europe, Asia, around the world), the program notes carry the same line. Commissioned by Arizona Arts Live, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona. That attribution doesn't fade. It travels with the work in perpetuity.

Every time we commission a work, we are not simply paying for a premiere. We are planting something. We are saying to artists: your vision matters here. Your research happens here. Your creation is rooted in our place and our people. When that work travels (and it does travel), it carries Southern Arizona with it.

When an artist comes to Tucson to create, they live and breathe it. They share food and drinks from locally owned establishments. They explore desert trails, shops, and museums. They receive a custom-branded Arizona Arts Live water bottle and a Danny Martin T-shirt. They become ambassadors, not because we asked them to, but because the experience was genuine.

And there is another story. The Tucson artists who create here. Artists like Brian Lopez, Beth Goodfellow, Logan Phillips, Yvonne Montoya, and many more develop their voices in our community, then tour nationally and internationally. Both matter: artists who come to make with us, artists who grow up here, artists who carry our place into the world.

At Carnegie Hall, I saw the power of what happens when our university says to world-class artists: Come here. Make something. Let our community be part of your process. Let our landscape, our history, and our people inform your vision.