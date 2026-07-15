Since many of my clients get off probation at 17 or 18, they are forced to wait until they are 20 years old to get their records destroyed. That impacts them during a crucial time in their lives, when they are trying to set a foundation for their life. Alma’s bill she proposed would fix this discrepancy. Her bills passed the House two of the three years she proposed them but, unfortunately, they did not advance in the State Senate.

Another daily issue of unfairness I come across for my clients is how easily their case is transferred to adult court for low-level felonies. Under current law, if a juvenile 15 or over has two prior low-level felonies from separate dispositions (sentencings), they are charged as adults automatically if they are charged with a third low-level felony. (Commonly known as Juvenile 3 strikes).

This law was passed as part of a false “Superpredator” panic in the 1990s, and many states have fixed their laws to fit what we now know about children.

Rep. Consuelo Hernandez was brave enough to submit a bill to the State House of Representatives last session to address this miscarriage of justice in Arizona and restrict the “juvenile 3 strikes” to higher-level serious felonies.

The bill to update the juvenile 3-strikes law in the House of Representatives passed unanimously. Unfortunately, it was killed in the Senate by Senator Warren Petersen.

The bills were only heard in committee because of the bipartisan relationships Alma and Consuelo have fostered over the years. The committee members from both parties were very receptive to the bills.