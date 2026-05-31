Toledo’s legal status and that of thousands like her is the second issue we the people need to raise. Toledo is a Dreamer, registered under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, having been brought to the United States when she was 1-year-old.

Hours after her arrest, federal officials said she breached DACA’s terms. Not so fast, she and her lawyer said, bearing paperwork proving there was no violation.

Toledo and more than 500,000 others brought here as children have DACA status. Another 400,000 are in limbo under the administration’s freeze of the program that defers their deportation.

Despite the president having said he wanted to see DACA recipients stay in the country, many have been arrested and deported; numerous others, at the urging of a government official, have self-deported.

To understand the utter wrongfulness of these actions, imagine two scenarios.

In one, a man walks into a Tucson store with his 4-year-old daughter, selects a $50 electric toothbrush, tucks it inside the girl’s jacket, and walks out with her hand in hand.

A security guard stops them, asks what’s in the girl’s jacket and finds the toothbrush. Should the 4-year-old be arrested and jailed? No, because she lacks volition — free will.

Second scenario: A man brings his 4-year-old daughter across the U.S.-Mexican border, seeking safety for her and work for himself. For having crossed the border with her father, should she be arrested and deported? No, because at age 4, she lacks volition, as did Toledo at age 1 and millions of others brought to our country as children.