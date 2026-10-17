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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Downtown Tucson and Fourth Avenue have tremendous potential. We have outstanding restaurants, independent merchants, historic architecture, entertainment venues and a growing residential population. Yet we continue to struggle with a fundamental question: How do we get more people to visit, spend money and return?

Too often, the conversation begins and ends with parking.

As someone who has invested millions of dollars in Tucson's hospitality industry, I can tell you that free parking isn't necessarily the answer. People routinely pay to park in successful entertainment districts across America. What they expect in return is convenience, safety and an enjoyable experience.

We should focus on making downtown and Fourth Avenue destinations worth visiting, rather than simply making parking free.

First, establish a consistent, affordable evening parking rate.

Let's implement a simple $5 flat evening rate across city-operated downtown garages, beginning at 5 p.m. No complicated pricing structures, no guessing what a night out will cost. Existing garage rates already vary, making a uniform rate a practical improvement.

Pair this with better signage directing visitors to garages and affordable monthly parking programs for downtown employees.

A couple spending $150 on dinner and entertainment isn't going to stay home over $5 in parking. But they might stay home if finding a parking space becomes an aggravating experience.