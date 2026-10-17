The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Downtown Tucson and Fourth Avenue have tremendous potential. We have outstanding restaurants, independent merchants, historic architecture, entertainment venues and a growing residential population. Yet we continue to struggle with a fundamental question: How do we get more people to visit, spend money and return?
Too often, the conversation begins and ends with parking.
As someone who has invested millions of dollars in Tucson's hospitality industry, I can tell you that free parking isn't necessarily the answer. People routinely pay to park in successful entertainment districts across America. What they expect in return is convenience, safety and an enjoyable experience.
We should focus on making downtown and Fourth Avenue destinations worth visiting, rather than simply making parking free.
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First, establish a consistent, affordable evening parking rate.
Let's implement a simple $5 flat evening rate across city-operated downtown garages, beginning at 5 p.m. No complicated pricing structures, no guessing what a night out will cost. Existing garage rates already vary, making a uniform rate a practical improvement.
Pair this with better signage directing visitors to garages and affordable monthly parking programs for downtown employees.
A couple spending $150 on dinner and entertainment isn't going to stay home over $5 in parking. But they might stay home if finding a parking space becomes an aggravating experience.
Second, create designated, safe Uber and Lyft pickup and drop-off locations.
Rideshare services are increasingly important to downtown nightlife, particularly for customers who want to enjoy alcoholic beverages responsibly.
Currently, rideshare vehicles can contribute to congestion as drivers and passengers search for each other along busy streets.
Establish well-lit, clearly marked rideshare zones throughout downtown and Fourth Avenue. Coordinate these locations with Uber and Lyft so passengers know exactly where to go.
This is a relatively inexpensive improvement that would immediately benefit customers, drivers and businesses.
Third, seriously consider closing portions of Congress Street to regular vehicle traffic during peak entertainment hours.
Imagine Congress Street transformed into a pedestrian-friendly entertainment corridor on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Restaurants could expand outdoor seating, musicians could perform, pedestrians could move freely between businesses, and the street itself could become an attraction.
Cities around the country have successfully created pedestrian entertainment districts. Tucson should explore a similar approach, beginning with a pilot program.
We would need to accommodate the streetcar, emergency vehicles, deliveries and accessible transportation. But those are logistical challenges, not reasons to dismiss the idea.
Fourth, dramatically improve downtown lighting and walkability.
Too many downtown sidewalks, parking areas and connecting streets feel dark and uninviting after sunset.
Invest in brighter, attractive pedestrian-scale lighting, particularly along routes connecting garages, Fourth Avenue and Congress Street.
Combine lighting improvements with clean sidewalks, maintained landscaping, visible police patrols and consistent enforcement against threatening behavior and public drug use.
People should feel comfortable walking several blocks after dinner or a concert. Safety isn't simply a policing issue; it's fundamental to economic development.
Finally, treat downtown businesses as partners.
Create a coordinated strategy involving city government, Downtown Tucson Partnership, Fourth Avenue merchants and property owners. Establish measurable goals for cleanliness, safety, parking utilization and business occupancy.
Our downtown businesses have invested substantial private capital and created thousands of jobs. They deserve a city government equally committed to their success.
Downtown Tucson doesn't need another study explaining its potential. It needs practical solutions, coordinated leadership and the willingness to try something different.
Make it easy to arrive, safe to walk and enjoyable to stay.
Do those things, and people will gladly pay $5 to park.
Grant Krueger is the owner of Union Hospitality Group and chair of the Arizona Restaurant Association.