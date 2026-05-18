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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Here we are in May of 2026. Without the approval of Congress, President Trump has started a major war against Iran. In retaliation, Iran has bombed half a dozen Middle Eastern countries and blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, which has closed the shipping route for 20% of the world’s oil and other commodities critical to the U.S. and world economies, such as agricultural fertilizer. U.S. courts have begun to strike down major tariffs imposed on U.S. foreign enemies and allies alike, again because they were imposed without the approval of Congress, but the U.S. and world economies are still reeling from the price inflation and supply disruptions they caused.

In the face of all this economic disruption, the U.S. stock markets continue setting record highs. Is Wall Street crazy? A financial commentator on CNBC summed up the consensus of Wall Street analysts by saying, “The stock market is euphoric over the prospects for artificial intelligence.” Consider for a moment what this means.

According to data from the Federal Reserve, the wealthiest 1% of Americans owns 50% of all traded stocks, and the wealthiest 10% owns 87% of stocks. This small, wealthy minority is “euphoric” about the expectation that AI is poised to put millions of Americans out of work. If AI fulfills its promise, AI systems will replace millions of U.S. workers. This will increase the “productivity” (output and revenue per employee) of U.S. corporations and reduce their costs. This will drive up their stock prices and increase the wealth of their stockholders.