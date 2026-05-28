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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Dear Family and Friends,

Do you still support President Trump’s deployment of masked ICE agents conducting arrests that are intimidating and warrantless? We share siblings, close friends and grandchildren. We speak often, yet we avoid discussing politics because we fear what might happen if we do. It feels as though we stand on opposite sides of a chasm too deep and too dangerous to cross.

But are we truly so far apart?

Every day now brings another troubling report of an ICE arrest that Americans experience as excessive and unlawful. I suspect many of you are troubled by this as well. Perhaps the divide between us is not really about values, but about the echo chambers and algorithms that keep us angry, fearful, and polarized.

If we set politics aside, I think we can agree on what we want for our families and communities: fairness, accountability, safety, personal responsibility, and protection for our children. We want immigration laws that are humane, lawful, and enforceable.

Right now, our political culture encourages us to reject anything associated with “the other side.” But liberals are not always right, and conservatives are not always wrong. The reverse is equally true. We need to return to basic shared values.

Surely, we can agree that convicted criminals should be held accountable and that law enforcement should follow policies designed to protect public safety and constitutional rights. Arrests should involve due process, judicial oversight, and professional investigative standards.